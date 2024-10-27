Not all projects came to BJP-ruled states in last 10 years: EAM Jaishankar

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday refuted the allegations of investments from Maharashtra shifting to Gujarat, saying investors have their calculations and they will see a performing state government which is capable and efficient.

Not all projects have come to the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states in the last 10 years, Jaishankar said addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Mumbai ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

"Competitive federalism is good for the country," the BJP Rajya Sabha member said.

The India-Middle East Economic Corridor is the most talked about connectivity corridor in the world and the main interface will be in Maharashtra, he said.

Leaders from the opposition parties, including the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), have often claimed that various big investment projects have been moved from Maharashtra to the neighbouring BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Asked about the opposition's allegations, Jaishankar said the investors also have their own calculations and assessments.

"They will see a performing state government which is capable and efficient. You can't blame the Centre but also have to check your own merit. Not all projects have come to BJP-ruled states in the last 10 years," he said.

The Indian government works on the image and branding of the country at the international level, but it is the state governments which will take decisions for employment and investments to come, Jaishankar said.

"The success of a country depends on positive, effective, sincere partnership from the state governments," he said.

The minister also said Maharashtra needs a government which is on the same page as the Centre since it is the most industrialised state in the country which will play a key role in achieving the objective of "Viksit Bharat".

Maharashtra's contribution in the field of industry, technology, airports, ports is immense and increasing investments, logistics, exports, best practices is important for foreign policy, Jaishankar said.

Along with this, infrastructure development and skilled educational policies are also important, he said.

The Centre's focus is on boosting the economy and employment, the minister added. PTI MR GK