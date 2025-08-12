Not allowed by parents to go on trip with friends, schoolboy ends life in Odisha

Balasore, Aug 12 (PTI) A schoolboy allegedly ended his life in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday by hanging himself after his parents did not allow him to go on a trip with his friends, police said.

The incident happened in Jamsuli village in the Singla police station area, they said.

The boy, a class 8 student, was upset after his mother did not allow him to go with his friends to Puri.

His family got worried as he did not come out of the bathroom for a long time. He also did not respond to repeated banging on the door. When family members broke open the door, they found him hanging from the roof with a towel around his throat.

Immediately, he was taken to the Basta hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A case was registered and the body handed over to the family after post-mortem examination, said Basta's SDPO Manas Deo. PTI CORR BBM SOM