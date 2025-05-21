Not allowed to visit father's grave on death anniv, claims Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday claimed that he was not allowed to visit his father Molvi Mohammad Farooq's grave here to offer prayers on his 35th death anniversary.

Molvi Mohammad Farooq was assassinated on May 21, 1990.

In a post on X, the Mirwaiz claimed "as expected", the authorities "again barred us" from visiting the Eidgah to offer Fatiha (special prayers) and pay homage to his father and Hurriyat leader Abdul Ghani Lone, who was assassinated on this day in 2002 during a rally to mark Farooq's death anniversary.

He said the "political foresightedness" of these two leaders, "their faith in the resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue, which they saw as the best means to end lingering uncertainty for the people of Jammu and Kashmir" and as the catalyst for ensuring peace and stability in the region is once again acknowledged by the world as the "way forward".

"Hope India and Pakistan pay heed to it," he added.

Paying tribute to his father, the Mirwaiz said, "May 21 is upon us and painful memories are revived. Quaid-e-Kashmir for his people, Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq was taken away from them by gunmen on this day, his distraught mourners sprayed with bullets, leaving 70 dead." "Even after 35 years, the vacuum his death created is present, more keenly felt with each passing year. His guidance is deeply missed. The great legacy of selfless service to people that he left behind, has been both the driving force and the principle that carries us forward, despite facing the storm each day," he added.