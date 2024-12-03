Not an iota of support to prosecution story, says MP court; acquits man accused of molestation

Indore, Dec 3 (PTI) An additional sessions court here has acquitted a bangle seller from a minority community, ruling the prosecution failed to establish its case even by 'leshmatra' (an iota) after bringing charges of molestation against a minor girl and possession of fake identity documents.

The verdict in the 2021 case was delivered on Monday by Special Judge Rashmi Walter, who oversees cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In its 27-page judgment, the court said the complainant and her parents have failed to identify the alleged accused and not supported “leshmatra” (even an iota) of the prosecution story.

The evidences and witnesses do not prove any charges against the accused, the court said, adding the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against the bangle seller, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

The accused, identified as Tasleem, alias Golu (28), was embroiled in controversy following a viral video that showed him being assaulted by a group of individuals a day prior to his arrest.

The incident occurred in an Indore locality where Tasleem was selling bangles door-to-door on August 22, 2021.

He claimed in his First Information Report (FIR) that he was attacked by five to six men who began beating him after he disclosed his name, also making derogatory communal remarks.

The next day, another FIR was filed against Tasleem at the Banganga police station under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354 (criminal force against a woman), 420 (cheating), and 471 (using a forged document).

This complaint was made by a 13-year-old schoolgirl who alleged that Tasleem had visited her home to sell bangles, made inappropriate comments, and touched her inappropriately.

During the trial, however, both the girl and her parents failed to identify Tasleem as the perpetrator, significantly undermining the prosecution's case.

Moreover, the prosecution could not establish that Tasleem had forged his identity documents, which included two Aadhaar cards bearing different names.

Following the verdict, Tasleem expressed his relief, stating, "I was innocent. I was implicated in a false case by some people. But I had full faith in the Constitution and judicial system of the country.

"I have finally got justice." He emphasised his desire for the preservation of the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' (syncretic culture) of Indore.

Meanwhile, the case concerning the assault against Tasleem remains pending in the district court, his lawyer Sheikh Aleem said.