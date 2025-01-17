Not at point of no return, but need stronger climate action: WMO chief Saulo

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Governments and private sectors are not doing enough to mitigate climate change which will have irreversible consequences on future generations, World Meteorological Organization chief Celeste Saulo warned, but stopped short of saying that the planet has reached a point of no return.

In 2015, the Paris Climate Summit had called to limit long-term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst effect of climate change. The WMO said last week the 1.5-degree limit was breached in 2024, making it the hottest year on record.

"Certainly not," Saulo said when asked whether governments and the private sector around the world were doing enough to mitigate the impact of climate change.

"We need to shift our perspective on the economy and prioritise sustainability," she told PTI in an interview during her visit to India.

Saulo said some big players were making decisions without considering the climate, which will ultimately be more costly.

Though a permanent breach of the 1.5-degree Celsius limit specified in the Paris Agreement refers to warming over a 20-30 year period, many experts feel the world has already entered a phase where temperatures will consistently exceed this threshold.

"Short-term thinking is a major obstacle," said Saulo, the first woman and South American to head the WMO. "While some individual countries are reaching their targets, it's not enough. That's the message. The private sector is not waking up to the challenge. They often adopt a short-term approach." Saulo emphasised that every dollar invested in adapting to climate change yielded a tenfold return.

"The last decade was the warmest on record. The planet experienced new records throughout the decade, and 2024 is yet another record -- but the kind of record no one likes to see," Saulo said.

She said there was clear evidence that extreme weather events were on the rise and becoming more severe in intensity and frequency.

"It is hard to say from a scientific point of view," Saulo said when asked whether the world had reached a point of no return in terms of climate change. "But the warming of oceans will have consequences for centuries. Is that a no-return point? Not technically. But for you and future generations, it is." "It is not just about temperature. Often, we don't fully realise what this means," Saulo said.

She said ecosystems will be severely damaged because their delicate equilibrium will be disrupted.

"Coral reefs support numerous fish species and the tourism industry. Fish depend on coral reefs, humans depend on fisheries, and many countries rely on these fish for their survival -- it's a chain," she said.

Sea level rise poses a concrete threat to the "very existence" of some countries, Saulo said.

The top UN meteorologist said she wouldn't blame ordinary people for climate change, but they also need to be engaged in addressing the issue.

"Climate change is a global issue, and we all have a responsibility. We may not be responsible for what has happened, but we are responsible for taking action now. Everyone has a role to play in addressing climate change," Saulo said. PTI GVS SKU SKU TIR TIR