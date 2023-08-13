Not aware of what transpired between Pawars: Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said he was not aware of what transpired between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, amid a buzz in political circles of a 'secret' meeting in Pune between the NCP founder and his nephew, who is the state's deputy chief minister.

Patil also said it was "not a secret meeting".

State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has no information about such a meeting.

"I can't add to your knowledge," the BJP leader told reporters.

Sharad Pawar and state Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who heads the group of rebel MLAs of the NCP, are believed to have met at the residence of a businessman in Pune on Saturday.

Visuals aired by regional news channels showed Sharad Pawar arriving at the residence of the businessman in Koregaon Park area at around 1 pm on Saturday. He left by around 5 pm. Later, Ajit Pawar was seen leaving the premises in a car at 6.45 pm while apparently trying to avoid cameras.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Jayant Patil said it was "not a secret meeting".

"I went with Pawar saheb to a common acquaintance and left early. I am not aware of what transpired later," he said.

Patil said his brother had received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking information about some company.

"Four days ago, he (Patil's brother) went to the ED office and submitted all the details he knew. It is wrong to link the ED notice to yesterday's meeting," the NCP leader said.

On speculations that he may join the Ajit Pawar faction, Patil said he has already made his stand clear.

Asked if he is with Sharad Pawar, Patil said, "Yes, don't keep any doubt in your mind." There is no split in the NCP, he claimed, adding both the factions say Sharad Pawar is their leader.

"Everyone puts his (Sharad Pawar's) photo and they say they work for him, so there is no split," he added.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, also said he is not aware of a meeting between the party founder and the deputy CM, but even if there has been a meeting, there is "nothing wrong in maintaining communication in a family." In a sudden development that stunned political circles in Maharashtra last month, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Eight other NCP MLAs supporting him took oath as ministers.

Out of 54 MLAs, the exact number of legislators supporting the groups led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar is not known. PTI MR GK