Not ‘best’, says opposition on bus choice for victory procession

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) The selection of a bus for the victory procession of the T20 World Cup winning Indian team on Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive has evoked sharp reactions from the opposition parties.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “The bus used in the victory procession of the 2007 T20 World Cup was a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport) bus. Today, a bus from Gujarat was requisitioned for the event. Isn’t this Maharashtra’s insult? “Or is it that quality buses are not made in Mumbai? Why is the chief minister silent?” Sawant said. He blamed former Mumbai Cricket Association president and city BJP chief Ashish Shelar for bypassing the BEST bus and opting for a bus from Gujarat.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar said a BEST bus should have been used for the victory procession. “We are emotionally connected with the 'BEST' bus,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, senior state BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “It is the Indian team that has won the World Cup and not a team of Mumbai or Gujarat. Those making such divisive remarks should remember this.” The bus, manufactured by Eicher and owned by Moving Cart Entertainment, a Gujarat-based company, was registered by the Gandhinagar RTO in March 2020.

The owner told PTI that the double-decker open-deck bus is normally stationed in Mumbai and has not been brought from Gujarat exclusively for this event.

After BEST scrapped the last few diesel-run open-deck double-decker buses in its fleet last year, the city is left with only one such bus that is owned by the state-run tourism body, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

This is the second time the victory parade of the T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team is being held on the Mumbai streets in an open deck bus. In 2007, the victory parade of the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni was taken out from the airport to Wankhede Stadium. PTI KK VT VT