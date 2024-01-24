Not bothered about INDIA bloc, confident of defeating TMC: Bengal BJP

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday characterised the INDIA bloc as an "opportunist alliance" that unravelled before taking off in West Bengal following the TMC's decision to go solo in the state.

Advertisment

The state unit of the BJP asserted that it was not bothered about whether the ruling TMC is having an alliance with the Congress or not as the Mamata Banerjee-led party is "destined to suffer defeat at the hands of the BJP." Mocking Banerjee's solo venture in Bengal, the saffron party criticised the INDIA bloc, stating, "The alliance lacked any ideological conviction and was built on an anti-Modi platform." State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar questioned the ideological coherence of the alliance.

"Did this alliance have any ideological conviction? It was all about just opposing the prime minister and the BJP to protect their own political identities," he said.

During a press conference at the party's state headquarters, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya termed the INDIA bloc as an "opportunist alliance", describing it as "a desperate attempt by opposition parties to safeguard their identities".

Advertisment

He highlighted examples, saying, "We have seen such opportunistic attempts in 2014 and 2019, and also the results. This was bound to happen so that it would fall apart. The opportunists now stand exposed before the people of the state and the country." Bhattacharya asserted that the "dissolution" of the INDIA bloc has unveiled the "true nature of dynasty-based" parties like the Congress and the TMC.

He reiterated the BJP's focus on good governance and national security, expressing confidence in the party's consistency in opposing the allegedly corrupt TMC regime in West Bengal.

"We are not bothered about the INDIA alliance taking off or not. The people of this country trust the BJP regarding good governance and national security, and there is no vacancy for the PM's post. Secondly in West Bengal, it is the BJP which has been consistent in its efforts in opposing the corrupt TMC regime in the state," he said.

Advertisment

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC secured 22 seats, Congress won two, and the BJP bagged 18 in the state.

"In 2024 too, we will come out with astounding results and not just improve our tally but will defeat the TMC hands down in the state," he said.

In a setback to the opposition INDIA bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently.

The surprise announcement caught the grand old party off guard, prompting them to say, "No one can imagine the existence of the opposition INDIA bloc without West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee." PTI PNT BDC