Not bothered, people will protect me: BJP's Suvendu on 'threat' from Bangladeshi terror groups

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said he was not bothered about any threat to his life from Bangladesh-based terror groups, asserting that the people of West Bengal would protect him in case of any eventuality.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said the people of West Bengal were his biggest security.

"I am not bothered if anyone has issued any threat on my life. I am in public life and will continue to speak on issues affecting the people, including the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh," he said.

"People of West Bengal are my biggest security. They will protect me. If I am with the people, among people, on the side of people, there is no reason I should be concerned about any threat," he added.

It was reported in a section of the press on Tuesday that Indian agencies received inputs that the BJP leader was being targeted by Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh and Hizb-ul-Tahrir for his recent statements on atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Adhikari had earlier said that if the alleged atrocities continued he would lead sit-in demonstration at the India-Bangladesh border and prevent export of goods. PTI SUS SOM