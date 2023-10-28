Not committed sin of creating social divisions based on caste, family: CM Adityanath

Auraiya/Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government "has not committed the sin of creating social divisions based on caste, family, region or language".

Advertisment

"People who promoted family-based politics were depriving the common people of development in the name of casteism. We have not committed the sin of creating social divisions based on caste, family, region, or language," he said addressing a gathering in Auraiya.

The chief minister, according to a press statement issued by his government, said that all programmes were conducted peacefully during Vijayadashami in the state.

"The festivals used to bring apprehensions before 2017, but they are celebrated with enthusiasm after six-and-a-half years," he added.

Advertisment

Adityanath reiterated his government's effort in uplifting the state of women in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister said the pension amount of the destitute women will be increased shortly from the existing Rs 1,000 per month.

"No society can be self-reliant and strong unless half of the population is leading a secure and dignified life. Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister dedicated the first session of the new Parliament to women power by giving top priority to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. According to the Act, one-third seats will be reserved for women in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha," he added.

Adityanath further said his government has decided to increase the amount under Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from the next financial year. The amount is given to support a girl child right from the birth till her graduation. PTI CDN AS CDN AS VN VN