Not contemplating demolition of Army Press in Khyber Pass: L&DO to HC

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The L&DO has told the Delhi High Court that it is not contemplating demolition of 'Army Press' in north Delhi's Khyber Pass area in view of an earlier order directing no coercive action in relation to its possession.

The statement was made by the Central government counsel before Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain on a petition by certain individuals pertaining to the possession of the property.

A demolition drive by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) was scheduled for early Saturday morning in Khyber Pass, Civil Lines, which is home to several families, including that of national pistol coach Samaresh Jung and his Commonwealth gold medal winner wife Anuja.

The petitioners in this case had filed a petition in 2010 when the high court directed that "no coercive steps be taken" against them. However, they filed an application in the matter for clarification, after the authorities passed an order earlier this year threatening removal of alleged unauthorized occupation and construction from the area.

"Mr. Kirtiman Singh, Central Government Standing Counsel stated that vide order dated 29.11.2010, the respondent no.1/L&DO was directed not to take any coercive steps regarding the possession of the petitioners without following the due process of law and the said order is still continuing. It is further stated that the office of respondent no.1/L&DO is not contemplating to demolish the property in question known as Army Press, bearing Property Nos. 1 & 2, Old Khyber Pass, Delhi, having plot area measuring around 1013 square yards, in view of the order dated 29.11.2010 till the disposal of the present petition," recorded the court in its order passed on July 29.

In view of the stand of the authorities, the court disposed of the application.

On July 9, the high court had dismissed a separate petition by residents of Khyber Pass Hostel challenging the demolition notice issued on March 3.

The petition had sought a direction to the authorities not to evict the petitioners along with 200 families staying in the Khyber Pass Hostel hutments since last almost 73 years and not to demolish the houses. PTI ADS AS AS