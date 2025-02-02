Not demanded Kerala CM post, says UDF partner IUML

Kochi, Feb 2 (PTI) The IUML on Sunday asserted that it had not demanded the post of chief minister if the opposition UDF assumed power in Kerala.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary PMA Salam told reporters that all decisions in the United Democratic Front (UDF) were taken collectively.

If all the coalition partners in the UDF say that they want a chief minister from the IUML, the party cannot insist it is not possible, he added.

"The IUML has not put forward any such demand. We have not thought about raising it," Salam said.

The IUML leader said that such discussions about who the UDF's chief minister would be showed the clear confidence of the people in the opposition alliance.

Salam's clarification came after recent reports suggested that IUML supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal had said his party was ready to take up the role if the Congress accepted. PTI LGK SZM SZM