Not disappointed: Akhilesh after SP draws blank in MP

Lucknow, Dec 4 (PTI) A day after the Samajwadi Party drew a blank in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he is not disappointed and expressed hope that results will be different in future.

He also said that the SP will have to make a lot of preparations to fight a "big party" like the BJP.

The SP, which contested on 69 seats in Madhya Pradesh, could not win a single seat. Yadav had held rallies and campaigned for party candidates in the state.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

"The fight is big. To fight a big party like BJP we will have to make a lot of preparations. We have to be under strict discipline and have to fight the strategy with which they (BJP) are getting majority. I hope results will be different in future," Yadav told reporters in Varanasi.

He added that his party has accepted the poll results.

"We are not disappointed. In politics, such results do come. Suppose, the BJP won by five lakh votes from Varanasi in Lok Sabha polls. This doesn't mean that everyone is happy with the BJP which claims 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. There are still a lot of people who are disappointed and whose hopes are shattered," Yadav said.

The results of recently held assembly polls in four states were declared on Sunday. The Congress, which lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, managed to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the BJP in the assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK