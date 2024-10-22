Not doing work, only levelling allegations in AAP's DNA: Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday kept up the attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, saying not doing any work and only levelling allegations is in their DNA.

Saini on Sunday said the AAP government has a tendency to lie and shift the blame on others for its own shortcomings after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said the "dirty politics" of the BJP was responsible for the growing air and water pollution in the national capital.

Not doing work and only levelling allegations is in their (AAP) DNA, Saini told reporters here Monday evening.

Atishi had given a clean chit to AAP-ruled Punjab and blamed 'parali' (paddy stubble) burning, diesel buses and brick kilns in BJP-ruled Haryana for the poor air quality in Delhi.

The Delhi chief minister had slammed the BJP, saying the froth in the Yamuna River in Delhi was because of untreated industrial wastewater released in the river by Haryana.

When asked about Atishi's allegations on Sunday, Saini had targeted the AAP without taking the Delhi chief minister's name. However, on Monday, the Haryana CM attacked his Delhi counterpart, accusing her of blaming others for her own shortcomings.

"You must have seen their (AAP) tenure. The people of Delhi have given them so much time. Kejriwal sahab used to beat his chest saying that he would first make the Yamuna clean. Unfortunately, he is only blaming others for the last 10 years," Saini said.

"The AAP does not look into its own affairs. The central government gave Rs 6,000 crore to the AAP government to clean the Yamuna. There are 28 dirty nullahs in Delhi, and Atishi should see the dirty water from these flowing into Yamuna.

"So much money has been given but they are sitting at home and making allegations. They are not paying attention to work. They should tell the people of Delhi about the money that has been given by Modi ji... what have they done with it," said Saini.

Delhi CM Atishi had said that Haryana releases 165 million gallons per day (MGD) of industrial untreated wastewater through Badshahpur, Mungeshpur and other drains into Yamuna, while 65 MGD of such polluted water is discharged by UP through various drains into the river.

Saini said when Atishi took oath as the chief minister, he had told her not to follow in Kejriwal's footsteps.

"I had then said that she should take a different path and give relief to the people of Delhi. But they are walking on his path and are going a step ahead of him. How will the people of Delhi get relief," Saini said.

Referring to the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi, Saini said only the AAP will be ousted from power in the national capital.

"People have understood their policy of telling lies to grab votes. The way Congress used to take the help of lies, the AAP also resorts to lies, but now their mask is off. Now the public has understood and will teach them a lesson," he said.

On the stubble burning issue in Haryana, Saini said his government has done "good work".

"The honourable court had also praised it and the Aam Aadmi government was told to learn from Haryana," he said.

For stubble management, Saini said he has given necessary directions to the officials while at the same time, appealing to the farmers to not burn stubble because it also affects the soil health.

"I would like to appeal to the farmers not to burn stubble and also tell them that if they find others doing it, they must stop them," he said.

The Haryana government gives an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre for stubble management to farmers and also provides subsidies on the equipment needed for it, Saini said.

Meanwhile, Saini, while touching upon the return of BJP to power for a third consecutive term in Haryana after the recent polls, said the people have put their stamp of approval on the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "double-engine government".

"Under the leadership of respected Modi ji, we will work to take Haryana to new heights of development. The people have given us a big majority for the third time. By making full efforts, we will live up to those expectations," he said.

Replying to a question, Saini said people have rejected the Congress under whose rule, corruption and favouritism flourished.

Saini was interacting with reporters here after Krishan Kumar Bedi, Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare and Antyodaya, took charge of his office in the presence of Chief Minister Saini at the Civil Secretariat. PTI SUN RHL