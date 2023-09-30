Not feeling safe in assembly and outside: Odisha LoP

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Jaynarayan Mishra, on Saturday said he was not feeling safe both inside the House and outside it.

Advertisment

The senior BJP leader alleged that opposition members are not getting "due protection" inside the House and are subjected to unparliamentary behaviour by the ruling BJD members.

He also cited a protest by BJD workers outside his residence in Sambalpur on Saturday.

"A few days ago, BJD workers ransacked the Sambalpur Circuit House thinking I was present there. I would have been killed had I been there. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be responsible if something happens to me and my family," he told reporters outside the House.

Advertisment

Mishra said he could not express his apprehensions in the assembly which was adjourned due to a din.

The LoP said he has returned state security after the assassination of the then health minister Naba Kishore Das by a police officer on January 29 this year.

"If a minister can be killed, what can other MLAs expect from the Odisha government?" he said.

Advertisment

Accusing the BJD members of stalling the proceedings of the House, the LoP said, "While the Opposition is barred from raising any issue in the House, unparliamentarily and personal comments by the ruling members are not being expunged from the records. Instead of being impartial, the Speaker is working like a puppet of the ruling party." Referring to the CM's statement in the House on Thursday, Mishra said the BJP leaders, including himself, have not been elected to the assembly at Patnaik's mercy.

"They (BJD) have been trying to stall our growth since 2009 (when BJP-BJD ties snapped) but we have been elected to the assembly despite rigging and booth-capturing by the ruling party," Mishra said.

Patnaik, in the statement, had said, "With all humility and my experience in this House, I can say those who work for the people return to this assembly and those who do politics over crime and stall development for political consideration have not been able to return to this August House." Dismissing Mishra's allegation, BJD MLA Rajkishore Das said, "The Odisha CM considers every life as precious... everybody is safe here. It appears the LoP is making such statements only to hog the limelight as there is no reason for saying such things." PTI AAM AAM ACD