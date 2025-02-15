Not getting dues despite experience: Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav; will address issues, says Raut

Ratnagiri, Feb 15 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Saturday lamented that he was not getting his dues despite experience and gift of the gab, and that he would have proved his mettle had he got an opportunity at the right time.

He also said that the party labels those leaders as traitors who quit the organisation, but according to him those who create nuisance for party candidates during the polls should be called traitors.

Attacking the ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, he said the Shiv Sena (UBT) was being cornered and a conscious attempt was made to finish it off.

His remarks come after former Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi joined the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday.

"I, too, feel that I have the experience, an eye for detail and gift of the gab. But not everyone gets the opportunity. I haven't got the dues yet and I feel sad about it. I am 68 and age is not on my side," Jadhav said.

"Had I got the chance at the appropriate time, I would have shone. But I have no regrets," Jadhav, who represents the Guhagar constituency in Ratnagiri district, said.

Jadhav is the only candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT) to have won the assembly election from the coastal belt of Konkan region, known to be a stronghold of the undivided Shiv Sena.

Salvi, who joined the Shinde-led Sena, had blamed Sena (UBT) secretary and former Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut for his defeat in the 2024 assembly polls.

"Some leaders and party functionaries do create nuisance for their own candidates (during polls). I have also experienced it. But my stand has been that if the victory is due to me, this principle should also apply during defeat," Jadhav, known for being outspoken, said.

"We dub people who quit the party as traitors, but what about the leaders who create nuisance. What will you call such leaders (who act against their own party candidates)? In my opinion, the leaders who do such a thing are traitors. Such complaints will keep rising till the time you deal with the traitors," he added.

This is not the first time Jadhav has expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning within the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).

Latching on to it, Shiv Sena leader and state Industries Minister Uday Samant said Jadhav is a senior MLA and has served as a state president of the undivided NCP before rejoining the undivided Shiv Sena, and also served as a minister.

"We will welcome Bhaskar Jadhav and have guidance from such a senior leader. Some people may have fallen short to make good use of his talent," Samant said in a dig at the Sena (UBT) leadership.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "We had a conversation with him yesterday and we are meeting him today. We will discuss whatever grievances that are there." PTI PR NP