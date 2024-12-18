Not God, but Constitution that save poor people: Karnataka Minister Mahadevappa

Bengaluru, Dec 18 (PTI) Condemning Amit Shah's comment on Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha on December 17, Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said on Wednesday that it is the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb that is protecting the oppressed people and not the God.

"If we recall the situation of the untouchable communities in the history of India, there is no example of God protecting them when they were subjected to extreme humiliation and violence," said Mahadevappa.

On the contrary, the Constitution of India, Ambedkar's lasting legacy, has the real power to protect the lives of untouchables, women and the oppressed people every day, the minister said in a statement.

"Had these people sat chanting the name of Amit Shah's God, they would have joined God's feet by now," he quipped.

Joining opposition leaders in demanding Shah's resignation, Mahadevappa said Shah should not only resign as Union Home Minister for insulting the architect of the Constitution, but should also apologise to the people.

"I am reminded again and again of Babasaheb's words: 'No religion or God will save us, but education, rationality and scientific spirit are the keys to change our lives'," he added.

Shah's comment -- "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata" (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven) -- has met with stiff opposition. PTI JR ADB