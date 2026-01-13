Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed National Security Advisor Ajit Doval over his remarks calling on India's youth to "avenge history", saying the NSA is "not good" at history.
He contested Doval's assertion that India did not attack other countries, noting kings of the Chola dynasty ruled present-day "Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand".
The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad was addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra on the last day of campaigning for municipal corporation elections. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is among 29 cities and big towns where civic corporations are going to polls on January 15.
Speaking at an event in New Delhi on Saturday, Doval said India has to strengthen itself not just at the borders, but in every other way, including economically, to "avenge" a painful history of attacks and subjugation.
"We were a progressive society. We did not attack other civilisations or their temples, but since we were not self-aware when it came to security, history taught us a lesson. Did we learn that lesson?" the NSA asked.
Reacting to Doval's remarks, Owaisi said the NSA is "not good" at history.
"The NSA says India did not attack other countries, but he is not good at history. The Cholas of India ruled Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand," the AIMIM leader said.
He also criticised the NSA over his "avenge history" comments.
"If it is being said today that 'avenge history', then what was the religion of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin? If they are holding me responsible for what happened in the past, the story will go long back. Then who is going to take revenge from the Kauravas for their atrocities?" Owaisi questioned. PTI AW RSY
'Not good' at history, Owaisi takes jibe at NSA Doval over 'avenge' comments
