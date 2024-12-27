Not having memorial for Manmohan Singh deliberate insult to India's 1st Sikh PM: Ramesh

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said that not finding a location for the cremation and memorial for Manmohan Singh is a deliberate insult to the country's first Sikh prime minister.

Advertisment

The Congress raked up the issue after the Union home ministry said in a statement that Singh's last rites will be held at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat at 11:45 AM on Saturday with full state honours.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said party president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to conduct Singh's last rites at a location where a memorial could be built to honour his legacy.

"The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature, record of outstanding achievements, and exemplary service to the nation for decades," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Advertisment

"This is nothing but a deliberate insult to the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh," the Congress leader said.

In his letter to the prime minister, Kharge said that building a memorial would be befitting of Singh's global stature and as per the tradition of having memorials to former prime ministers. PTI SKC IJT