Not heard anything formally from Pak side so far: India on 'climate diplomacy'

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Days after the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province called for 'climate diplomacy' with India to jointly address the issue of smog, the MEA on Thursday said New Delhi has not heard anything formally from Islamabad so far on this matter.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his media briefing here.

Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz recently called for 'climate diplomacy' with India and said that she would soon write to the chief minister of Punjab province in India to jointly address the issue of smog.

"Regarding your question on 'climate diplomacy', so far we have not heard anything formally from the Pakistan side," Jaiswal said, referring to the query related to the issue of smog that affects cities on both sides of the border. PTI KND AS AS