Not in favour of uranium mining in Meghalaya: CM

Shillong, Sep 30 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted that his government was not in favour of uranium mining in the northeastern state.

He also expressed apprehension over a recent notification by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, which proposed exemption of public consultations and hearings for mining projects involving atomic minerals, including uranium.

"Based on what we see, we will seek clarification from the central government. If required, I will take up the matter at different levels to ensure that the interests of our people are protected," Sangma said.

Tribal organisations in the state have been opposing any move to mine uranium, citing health, environmental and land rights concerns.

"As a government, we have made our stand very clear that we are not in favour of uranium mining. We have said this openly before and I am reiterating it today," Sangma told reporters here.