Not in PM Modi's DNA to listen to Oppn, must heed Bhagwat's advice: Sibal

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Mohan Bhagwat's remarks expressing concern over peace eluding Manipur, saying it is "not in the DNA" of the PM to listen to the advice of the opposition but he should heed the words of the RSS chief.

Sibal cautioned the new NDA government of not repeating what had happened in the last 10 years of the BJP-led government.

"I have been saying this for months, with statements, an environment of 'us versus them' is being created. We need to take the country forward. I welcome the statement of Mohan Bhagwat," he said.

Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh in Nagpur, Bhagwat said conflict in various places and in society is not good.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal said, "I have been repeating this for many months. When I was in the Rajya Sabha, in 1998-2004, there was a Vajpayee government. I heard his speeches many times, he used to call the Opposition 'Pratipaksh', he used to say you are not our virodhi. PM Modi made the Opposition 'Virodhi'." "We raised concern about Manipur, Bhagwat ji has also said it now. You don't listen to us because you are not used to listening to us but listen to him. It is not in your DNA to listen to us. Manipur should be given priority. I had asked for removal of CM N Biren Singh, but you could not remove the former wrestling body chief, what will you do about the CM," Sibal said.

The former Union minister called for Opposition's voice to be heard, saying that only then will the country move forward.

Referring to the deadly attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Sibal slammed the government and said they removed Article 370 but the result is now there for everyone to see.

"Who won the election against Omar Abdullah....Five years have passed (since the abrogation Article 370) and Kashmir remains the same. You said elections will take place as soon as possible why don't they hold the elections," he said.

"Wherever they (the BJP) involve themselves problems arise because they don't have the thinking to run the government, they only have desire for power," Sibal alleged.

Sibal also urged Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar to ensure that opposition voices are heard in the Upper House.

He said there should not be any comparisons between Jawaharlal Nehru and PM Modi.

"You (Modi) were BJP PM twice and an NDA PM the third time. The thinking Nehru ji had you can never have," he said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Sibal said, "Modi ji: Attend to: Rising militancy in Kashmir(Reasi) Manipur Social unrest Unemployment Inflation. You won't listen to us. That's not in your DNA. At least listen to Bhagwat ji! And then go to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and do 'dhyaan' without a camera!"