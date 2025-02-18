Not in solitary confinement; no psychological trauma, says HC refusing relief to blast convict

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The claim of solitary confinement by 2010 German Bakery blast case convict Himayat Baig was dismissed on Tuesday by the Bombay High Court which said there was no concern of any "psychological trauma" resulting from his imprisonment.

While dismissing the plea of Baig, serving a life sentence, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said it was satisfied that the convict was not in solitary confinement.

Baig was the only person to be convicted in the case of blast in February 2010 at the German Bakery, a popular eatery in Pune's upscale Koregaon Park area. The explosion killed 17 persons and left 60 others injured. Six other persons have also been chargesheeted in the case.

In a petition filed last year, Baig had claimed he had been held in solitary confinement in 'Anda cell' (egg-shaped structure) at Nashik Central Jail for the past 12 years and claimed the conditions were adversely affecting his mental health.

However, the court made it clear that "at this stage, there is no concern about any psychological trauma on account of any indefinite solitary confinement, as alleged by the petitioner." The bench referred to a 2012 circular issued by the Maharashtra prisons department that mandates inmates facing threats to be lodged in the cells of a high security barrack.

Taking note of incidents of scuffles and attacks in the prison, the High Court emphasised it is for the jail authorities to ascertain the threat and security perception of the detenues.

"We are satisfied that the petitioner (Baig) is not in solitary confinement and hence we see no reason to direct the jail authorities to transfer the petitioner in a general barrack with the other prisoners," the bench observed.

On Baig's prayer seeking a direction to the jail authorities to assign him some work, the court maintained he shall be given task as per the prison rules and regulations.

The Maharashtra government had earlier told the HC that as per the law, no prison in the state follows the system of solitary confinement.

As per the jail authorities, persons convicted for heinous offences, such as blasts and so on, are kept separately than other inmates.

The jail authorities insisted Baig was not kept in solitary confinement and that the barrack where he was lodged was called 'Anda cell' because of its circular shape.

There is sufficient provision in the barrack for light and air and there is a long corridor for prisoners to walk and exercise, the authorities said, adding there are several other prisoners lodged in the same barrack and they all interact with each other.

In 2013, a special court in Pune convicted Baig on charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court had imposed the death penalty on him.

In 2016, the HC commuted the death penalty to life imprisonment and also acquitted him of charges under the UAPA.