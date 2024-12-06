Not invited to Ambedkar 'Mahaparinirvan Divas' event, claims Himachal Governor Shukla

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) While Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary at the Chaura Maidan here, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla claimed that no formal invitation for the 'Mahaparinirvan Divas' event was extended to him.

Advertisment

After paying homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution at the Raj Bhavan, Shukla said, "The event at Chaura Maidan was organised by the Shimla Municipal Corporation. A card was sent to me in which it was mentioned that the chief minister has been invited to the function. However, neither any official contacted me, nor anyone told me if I should attend the same." "Being the head of the state and a citizen of the country, I deemed it fit to celebrate the day with my staff at the Raj Bhavan. The nation is indebted to Dr Ambedkar and I pay my homage to him on his Mahaparinirvan Divas," Shukla said.

In a message, the governor highlighted Ambedkar's immense contributions as the architect of the Indian Constitution along with his relentless efforts to promote social justice.

"Dr Ambedkar worked with dedication to improve the lives of the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society," Shukla said, as he highlighted the importance of Ambedkar's ideals of equality, brotherhood and unity in addressing social discrimination.

Advertisment

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhu led people in paying tributes to Ambedkar at the Chaura Maidan, a statement issued here said.

Lauding Ambedkar as a great statesman, Sukhu said he ensured equal rights for all while drafting the Constitution, besides contributing immensely to strengthening democratic values in the country. PTI BPL ARI