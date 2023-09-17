Not inviting Delhi CM to DMRC event reflects cheap mentality: AAP leader Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday rued the fact that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not invited to an event, in which a metro line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

She said not inviting the Delhi chief minister to an event of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reflects "cheap mentality" and added that the prime minister should rise above party lines.

The nearly 2-km extension of the Airport Express metro line from the Dwarka Sector 21 station to the YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station was inaugurated by Modi on Sunday. The line will be opened to passengers later in the day.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi pointed out that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is a 50:50 venture of the Centre and the city government.

Advertisment

"This means half the funds are spent by the city government and the other half by the Centre. But it was not considered important to invite the Delhi chief minister to the event. I want to tell the prime minister that he is the guardian of all the state governments. He should rise above party lines," she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said not inviting Kejriwal to a DMRC event reflects "cheap mentality" and added that since Delhi is the national capital, the Centre and the city government should work together for its development.

There was no immediate reaction from the DMRC or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the allegations.