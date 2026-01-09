'Not just a skilled politician but an economist too', Rajnath lauds Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him not just a capable politician but also an able economist.

Addressing the inauguration function of Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant here in the presence of Union minister H D Kumaraswamy and Adityanath, Singh said, “I earlier believed that you (Adityanath) are adept only in politics, but now I have reached the conclusion that you are equally proficient in economics.

“You know very well how profits are generated,” he added.

Explaining the context of his remarks, Singh said the Uttar Pradesh government allotted around 70 acres of land for the Ashok Leyland project at nearly 75 per cent subsidised rates under its industrial policy.

While such a decision might appear concessional in the short term, Singh said it reflected Adityanath's economic foresight as it would generate far greater long-term returns for the state through investment, employment and sustained industrial growth.

Singh said the inauguration of the world-class, greenfield integrated commercial EV manufacturing unit marked a proud moment not only for Lucknow but for the entire state, which would prove a milestone in Uttar Pradesh's industrial journey.

Singh also expressed his gratitude to the Ashok Leyland management and the Hinduja Group for setting up their first EV facility in the state, and congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh for the new industrial investment.

Referring to the state capital’s inclusive culture, Singh, who is also the Lucknow MP, told the Hinduja family that the city embraces those who contribute to its growth. “You may not be from Lucknow, but you belong to Lucknow.

The people of Lucknow will accept you and give you a place in their hearts – I assure you of that,” Singh said.

The BJP veteran, who served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in the past, has often lauded Adityanath for transforming Uttar Pradesh into a “fast-developing” state.

A state once stereotyped for poor law and order is now emerging as a hub of development and industrial activity, he said.

“The way law and order have been strengthened here is exemplary,” he said, recalling his own tenure as the chief minister (2000-2002).

Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj, MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Nand Gopal Gupta, among others, were present at the event. PTI KIS ARI