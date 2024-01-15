Not just Centre, state govt also to blame for Kerala's financial woes: Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan on Monday claimed that central policies were only one of the reasons for the financial troubles of Kerala as mismanagement and administrative failures of the ruling Left government also contributed to it.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issue of alleged neglect shown by the Centre towards the state on various issues, Satheesan said that the opposition did not agree with the Left narrative that the Centre was to be blamed for all of the financial problems of the state.

Vijayan has invited opposition UDF leaders Satheesan and P K Kunhalikutty to discuss holding a joint protest in Delhi against the Centre's stand towards Kerala.

The LoP said that the policies of the Centre and its alleged neglect towards the state were only one of the many reasons for the financial distress of the state. The other reasons included the state government's mismanagement in tax collection, including from sale of gold in the state, and getting its share of the IGST, he alleged.

Satheesan claimed that the state was losing over Rs 5,000 crore every year due to non-submission of documents by the government for claiming its share from IGST revenue.

He said that the CPI(M) wanted UDF to join them in protesting against the Centre's stand in Delhi.

"We said we will discuss the matter with the members and leaders of our front and then inform them about our decision," Satheesan said.

The state government has contended that despite repeated communications to the Centre to cease its "discriminatory" actions, it has intensified its "vindictive moves," making it difficult for Kerala to survive. PTI HMP HMP ANE