Not just election but a challenge: Akhilesh on Milkipur bypoll

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) Calling the Milkipur bypoll in Ayodhya a direct contest between "people and administration", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said it is not just an election but a challenge.

Addressing a rally here on the last day of campaigning, Yadav also said Milkipur will send a strong message for the future of Uttar Pradesh politics.

He alleged that the BJP deliberately postponed the Milkipur bypoll, fearing a loss.

"This is not just an election, it is a challenge. The BJP knew that people of Milkipur would never abandon the Samajwadi Party, so they ensured the poll did not take place earlier.

"But those who run from elections will have to face the people's verdict," Yadav said while addressing the rally in support of party candidate Ajit Prasad.

Asking people to vote in large numbers, Yadav said the bypoll will set the direction for 2027 state assembly elections.

The former chief minister accused the BJP government of engaging in divisive politics while failing to address real issues.

Referring to the victory of SP's Awadhesh Prasad from the Faizabad seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said people of Ayodhya had already rejected communal politics.

"The BJP tried to create a communal atmosphere, but Ayodhya's voters stood with Samajwadis. Now, Milkipur will send another strong message for the future of Uttar Pradesh politics," he added.

The Milkipur assembly seat fell vacant after Awadhesh Prasad was elected to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad.

The SP chief also targeted the administration over the handling of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, alleging mismanagement and underreporting of casualties.

"They claim crores have taken a dip in the Maha Kumbh, but they are unable to provide the real count of those who lost their lives in the stampede. The figure of 30 deaths they have given is not correct," he said.

The chief minister says he wakes up at 3 am to monitor arrangements, but when the tragedy happened, where was he, he asked.

"We are getting information that many people are still searching their family members. Those who said there were arrangements of over 100 crore people, due to them crores of people had to return without taking bath," he claimed.

Yadav alleged that those who reached Varanasi and Ayodhya after visiting the Maha Kumbh also could not get darshan.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said one becomes 'yogi' by following the path of truth and not by wearing a particular "vastra" (clothe).

"Those who hide truth can never be a yogi...they are hiding death figures of (Maha Kumbh stampede). I want them to disclose the exact figures," he added.

He claimed that for the first time Sanatan tradition of 'Shahi Snan' was broken.

"Shahi Snan takes place as per 'muhurt' (auspicious hour) and 'nakshstra' (planets). This is for the first time Sanatan tradition broke and government hid the (stampede) incident." Promising to make Ayodhya a world class city if voted to power in 2027 assembly polls, Yadav alleged that people's lands were grabbed for construction of five star hotels.

"If there is any land mafia, they are from the BJP," he claimed.

Asking people to vote in large numbers in the bypoll, Yadav said, "If officials cross 'Lakshman Rekha', which is the Constitution, people know how Bali was killed by Lord Ram. People of Ayodhya should do the same," he said.

The Milkipur bypoll is scheduled for February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. The contest is primarily between the SP and the BJP, with both parties deploying senior leaders for campaigning. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK