Not just flying, India now designs, builds aircraft: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) India is not only meant for flying aircraft but also for designing, building, and leading global aviation, Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday.

In his keynote address at Wings India 2026, Naidu highlighted India’s unprecedented aviation growth under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the country is firmly positioned on a path to becoming an integrated, globally influential aviation ecosystem—from design and manufacturing to maintenance, innovation, and sustainability, according to a press release.

Emphasising inclusivity, capacity creation ahead of demand, skill development, sustainability through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) adoption, and collaborative global growth, Naidu described Wings India as "a statement of confidence, capability, and commitment to collective flight." "India is no longer just flying aircraft—we are designing, building, and leading global aviation. Indian skies are full of infinite possibilities. From market to maker, India’s aviation ecosystem is taking a global leadership flight. India represents the wings of 1.5 billion aspirations," the aviation minister said.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in his address, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthen, modernise, and expand the foundations of aviation, outlining a bold vision to make Telangana a leading aero-engine and MRO hub by 2047.

Begumpet Airport is hosting Wings India 2026, Asia’s largest biennial civil aviation event, running until January 31. PTI GDK SSK