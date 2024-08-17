Not just medical fraternity, all concerned about Kolkata doctor's rape, murder: Rijiju

Bhubaneswar, Aug 17 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said everyone was concerned about the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and not just the healthcare fraternity.

Rijiju was speaking to reporters at the Bhubaneswar airport after arriving here to attend the orientation programme of the newly-elected MLAs.

"There is concern over safety and security all along after the Kolkata incident. It is not a matter of medical staff alone and it is a matter of security for all. Everybody is concerned about the West Bengal incident. There is also anger over the incident. The Health Ministry has taken whatever steps required," he said.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH last week. When a demonstration was underway against the gruesome incident in the early hours of August 15, a mob ransacked parts of the hospital.