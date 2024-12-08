Not just military, 'civilian army' of experts also needed to protect nation's interests: SC judge

Gandhinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) A nation growing "economically, politically, in the rule of law and in good governance" requires not only the "military in dress" but also a "civilian army" of experts to diligently and intelligently look after its interests both within and outside, Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant said here on Sunday.

The field of law does not demand perfection but perseverance, curiosity and a commitment to the ideals of fairness and equity, he said while addressing the valedictory session of the international moot court competition at Rashtriya Raksha University.

"A nation growing economically, politically, democratically, in rule of law, in good governance, requires not only the military in dress but a lot of military elements in civilian dress also," Justice Surya Kant said.

"Whether you are a law graduate, an expert in criminal law or international law, whether you are a professor or a scientist or an engineer, or holding any other responsible position, you become part of that civilian army which very carefully, intelligently, very diligently looks after the interests of the nation both within and outside," he said.

He said the issues raised in the moot court such as the hypothetical case touching upon matters relating to international law, global security, cyber terrorism and national security, provide students a unique opportunity to gain first-hand experience of complex areas of law in a competitive setting.

"The element of confidence in speaking, the oration, the expression is extremely important when you go for civil services or any other public assignment. These are the platforms where you gain this confidence and learn. As an activity, mooting instils a sense of competition and facilitates holistic development, intellectual engagement and the exercise of ideas among peers," the SC judge asserted.

With rise in economic and financial crimes in countries such as India, it is important that young students are trained to research in these fields of law through such competitions, he added. PTI KA BNM