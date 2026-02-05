Not necessary to explicitly mention Article 370 in address as it is still part of Constitution: Omar

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reiterated in the budget session of the assembly that his government remains committed to restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Winding up the discussion on the Motion of Lieutenant Governor's Address in the assembly, Abdullah said Article 370 was not specifically mentioned in the address as the provision still exists in the Constitution despite being “hollowed out”.

"I want to reiterate that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and this government remain committed to the promises made during the elections, particularly the promise to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir." “We do not consider it necessary to explicitly mention Article 370 because it has not been removed from the Constitution. Had it been removed, I would have said it must be reinserted. It still exists. You hollowed it out and snatched away our constitutional status," he said.

Some opposition members had criticised that Article 370 was not explicitly mentioned in the address.

Referring to a resolution passed in the assembly before, Abdullah said Article 370 continues to remain on the statute books and the House has already expressed its view that it should be restored.

"There is nothing more that needs to be said. Most of its substance was removed, but that part embedded in law still remains,” he added.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.