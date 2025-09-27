Not only education, TN is excelling in agriculture too, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu excelled not only in education but also in numerous other fields and the state is a pioneer in agriculture, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

The state made progress in agriculture due to the initiatives of the government and timely discharge of water from the Mettur reservoir to facilitate agriculture activities, he said.

These measures have led to the production of 456 lakh tonne of food grains in four years, he added.

Paddy has been cultivated on an area of 5.65 lakh hectares this year. Tamil Nadu ranked second in the production of maize, sorghum, sugarcane and oilseeds.

"We have formed a Cashew Board for the welfare of cashew nut growers and workers," the CM said inaugurating a two-day Agri Business Expo 2025 held under the aegis of the Agriculture department at the Chennai Trade Centre, here.

The Agri Business Expo 2025 is a premier platform to showcase innovations, technologies, and opportunities in the agricultural sector. It brings together farmers, agri entrepreneurs, researchers, industries, exporters, and investors to explore partnerships and market linkages.

The stalls put up at the expo showcase agri food processing technologies and a separate pavilion has been established for agri startup ventures for young entrepreneurs.

He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide adequate fertilisers to be distributed to the farmers, he said.

Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam and senior officials participated. PTI JSP KH