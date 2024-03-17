Not opposed to EVMs but against electronic voting manipulation: Congress

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday said it is not opposed to electronic voting machines but against their manipulation and demanded 100 per cent counting of the VVPAT slips to ensure credibility of the voting system.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh renewed the demand by the Congress and other parties for 100 per cent counting of the VVPAT slips to ensure that doubts of the electorate on the voting system are cleared.

He clarified that the Congress was not demanding going back to paper ballots, but wanted 100 per cent counting of the VVPAT slips so that voters' confidence is restored.

"During the INDIA alliance meeting held on December 19 2023, all parties discussed that we are not against EVMs but against electronic voting manipulation. We are not asking to go back to paper ballot, we just request 100 per cent counting and matching of VVPATs," Ramesh said.

"We are not against electronic voting machines but against their manipulation," he asserted.

The Congress leader said, "We are against manipulation of voting machines as some parties feel that voting machines can be manipulated." "They can use EVMs but VVPATs are also counted, so that the credibility of voting is maintained. Some people have lost confidence in the voting system and that should be restored," he added.

Ramesh also recalled that the opposition parties have been seeking time from the Election Commission to raise their point that 100 per cent VVPATS be counted, but the poll body is not giving them time.

"We will present our documents in support of our claims to the EC and raise our demand. We want an independent and fair election. Why is the EC afraid and it is not even meeting us in this regard," he said questioning the EC's intent. PTI SKC AS AS