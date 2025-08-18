Not our party's ideology, says AAP's Punjab chief Aman Arora on Sisodia's remarks on elections

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Days after senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia came under sharp criticism from the opposition parties in Punjab for his alleged 'Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed' remarks about the 2027 Assembly elections, AAP Punjab unit president Aman Arora on Monday said it was not their party's ideology and asserted it believes in seeking votes on the basis of its work for the welfare of people.

The leaders of the Congress, BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal on August 16 posted a video clip on their social media handles, in which Sisodia purportedly made the controversial remarks during AAP's women's wing leadership training programme on August 13.

"2027 ke chunav jitvane ke liye saam, daam, dand, bhed, sach, jhooth, question, answer, ladai, jhagra, jo karna padega, karenge. Taiyaar hain?" he allegedly said The rival party leaders accused the former deputy chief minister of Delhi of advocating winning elections "by hook or by crook" and "promoting undemocratic methods". Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has also written to the Election Commission, seeking action against the AAP leader.

Replying to a question on Sisodia's remarks, Arora on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party always seeks votes on its performance and "it will go to the people with folded hands on the basis of development works undertaken by the Bhagwant Mann government".

"Aman Arora is part of the party, not the whole party. Be it our mayor saab, CM Saab or our honourable party in-charge Manish Sisodia ji, no individual is a full-fledged party on their own; he or she is part of the party," said Arora.

"The video, which you are talking about, is not the party's ideology. Arvind Kejriwal has always given a message that we will go to the public, knock on their doors and will seek votes on the basis of our work," Arora told reporters here.

Asked whether the AAP is distancing itself from Sisodia's statement, Arora said, "No individual is a full-fledged party, and I am also a small part of the party. I am not the whole AAP." "In individual capacity, I am saying that it is neither Kejriwal's ideology nor the party's ideology and perhaps Sisodia's ideology as well. One thing has been blown out of context," he added.

Punjab BJP chief Jakhar on Saturday shot off a letter to the Election Commission, alleging that in the video, the AAP leader advocated winning elections "by hook or by crook, thus promoting undemocratic methods and violating the law.

These remarks mock the values of peace, freedom and integrity, clearly indicating the AAP's intention to "undermine" the democratic process, he alleged.

Jakhar had also demanded the filing of an FIR against Sisodia for his remarks, and sought barring the AAP leader from contesting any future elections or giving political or public speeches, alleging his behaviour "poses a serious threat to the sanctity of elections, social unity, and the democratic framework". PTI CHS RT RT