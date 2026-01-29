Amit Shah Ajit Pawar

New Delhi (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has created such a void in the state politics that will not be possible to fill for a long time.

Shah paid his last respects to the 66-year-old NCP chief, popularly known as 'Dada' (elder brother), in Baramati at his cremation.

Pawar was cremated with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan college ground, a day after he along with four others died when a chartered plane carrying them crashed on Wednesday. The college has been founded by the Pawar family.

In a message on 'X', Shah said, "I paid my last respects to Ajit Pawar ji and offered heartfelt tributes to him. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji, who was dedicated to society and the people, has created such a void in Maharashtra’s politics that it will not be possible to fill it for a long time."

अजीत पवार जी के अंतिम दर्शन कर उन्हें भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।



समाज और जनता के लिए समर्पित अजीत पवार जी के असामयिक निधन से महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में एक ऐसी शून्यता उत्पन्न हुई है, जिसकी भरपाई लंबे समय तक संभव नहीं होगी। pic.twitter.com/GiJyTVfmfJ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 29, 2026

The crash took place near Baramati airport when the aircraft was attempting to land.