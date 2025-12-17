Not practical to stop rail traffic while redeveloping station

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said it is a "complex task" to carry out station redevelopment without stopping rail traffic.

Responding to a supplementary question during Question Hour, the minister said that in several countries, rail traffic is halted for three to four years while station redevelopment work takes place.

But in India, where 7.5 crore people travel by trains, it is not possible to stop rail traffic.

The Ministry of Railways has launched the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for the redevelopment of stations with a long-term approach.

The scheme involves the preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the stations.

So far, 1,337 stations have been identified for development under the scheme.

Till now, work on 155 stations has been completed, an official statement issued earlier this month said. PTI NAB VN VN