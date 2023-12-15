Not proper for Guv to say there was repression for 10 years: BRS MLA Srihari

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) The BRS in Telangana on Friday took exception to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's comments during her joint address to the legislature that people in recent assembly polls had voted against 10 years of repression.

Telangana had won many awards at the national level during the BRS rule but it was ignored, BRS MLA Kadiam Srihari said. It would be better if she reviews what she spoke earlier as Governor (in her addresses) and now, he said. "It's not proper for Governor to say that repression continued for 10 years," Srihari told reporters.

He said no roadmap was given in the Governor's address for the implementation of the six poll guarantees of the newly elected Congress government.

Observing that the people in Telangana gave a clear verdict to liberate themselves from 10 years of repression in the recent assembly polls, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today said the government will stand by each and every promise it has made to people.

In her address to the joint session of the legislature in the first assembly session after the Congress government took over, she said 2023 will remain etched in history as the year that has brought a new beginning to Telangana’s journey. People are experiencing the change already, she said.

"Telangana is breathing fresh air of freedom and liberty now. Telangana is liberated from autocratic rule and dictatorial tendencies," she said.

