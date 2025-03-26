Not questioning bravery of Rana Sanga: Akhilesh slams UP govt over attack on SP MP's house in Agra

Lucknow/Kannauj: Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asserted that the Samajwadi Party was not questioning the bravery of Rana Sanga and slammed the BJP for "dividing" the society as he hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government following an attack on the house of his party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra.

Yadav also alleged that Suman's house was attacked because he is a Dalit.

Taking to X, Yadav questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's authority, alleging that despite his presence in Agra, Karni Sena activists vandalised the MP's residence.

"When a violent attack on a PDA MP's house cannot be stopped even in the presence of the chief minister, then 'zero tolerance' is bound to become zero," Yadav wrote.

By PDA, Yadav referred to Pichhde (OBCs), Dalits, and Alpsankhyak (minorities), a term he frequently uses to describe his party's voter base.

He also described Adityanath as "outgoing CM".

Yadav further mocked the government's use of AI technology, which was recently highlighted during the Maha Kumbh to estimate the number of pilgrims through AI-enabled cameras.

"If the CM is still in charge, he should take immediate action and use AI to identify and punish the culprits. Otherwise, it will be assumed that this attack on a PDA MP happened with his approval," he wrote, condemning the incident.

The attack took place while CM Adityanath was in Agra for an event marking the eighth anniversary of his government.

In another post, Yadav asserted, "The Samajwadi Party believes in social justice and the establishment of an egalitarian society. We strive to ensure dignity and respect for even the weakest individuals. Our intention is never to insult any historical figure." The Samajwadi Party is not questioning the bravery or patriotism of Mewar's King Rana Sanga. The BJP has always used certain aspects of history for "political gains" and to "divide" the country along religious and caste lines, he alleged.

"Our MP merely attempted to highlight the one-sided narrative in historical writings and interpretations. We have no intention of disrespecting the Rajput community or any other group. The events of the past, meaning 'history,' cannot be interpreted in today's context. The decisions in governance were made based on the circumstances of their time. A democratic system cannot function today based on historical events," he said.

The BJP government should "abandon its discriminatory tendencies" and focus on issues like employment, healthcare, and public safety, Yadav said.

"The BJP is a divisive party," the former UP chief minister said.

Akhilesh, while on a one-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Kannauj, told reporters that Suman's house was attacked because "he is a Dalit".