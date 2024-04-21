Not right equating Congress with BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Kokernag (JK), Apr 21 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said National Conference leader Chaudhary Mohammad Akram equating the Congress with the BJP should make the workers of the country's oldest political party think about their support to the oldest regional party in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Chaudhary Akram could not have said anything worse than equating the Congress with the BJP while joining the National Conference. He said that there was no difference between the Congress and the BJP," Mufti told reporters while campaigning in the Larnoo area of Anantnag district.

The former chief minister said it was unfortunate that Akram chose to describe the Congress in that way.

"His father (Chaudhary Mohammad Aslam) was in Congress. I don't understand how the Congress workers would support the NC. The NC leadership used to refer to Congress workers as 'gandi naali kay keeday' (the worms of the gutter). They used to face social boycott," she said, referring to a period in the 80s when the two parties were at loggerheads.

"This is for the Congress workers to think about. They have to support the NC (in this election) but they (Akram) are calling them the B team of the BJP," she added.

Akram, who was elected to Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on a Congress ticket in 2014 polls, joined the National Conference earlier this month.

Mufti reiterated her claim that her party wanted to have consensus candidates for the Lok Sabha elections but the National Conference leadership chose to go solo.

"We wanted to go together with other parties (of PAGD) in this election as we are facing tough times. Unfortunately, the NC did not want it. The NC worker wanted to work together but their leadership did not want it.

"We gave all powers to Farooq Abdullah, but he did not find it appropriate to even ask me. They went to the extent of claiming that PDP is finished. How will PDP get finished? PDP finished POTA, Task Force and (counter-insurgent group) Ikhwan," she said.

The people of Kashmir will give a befitting reply to the critics of the PDP, Mufti said.