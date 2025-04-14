Not right: Law Minister over Mamata's remark of not implementing Waqf law in Bengal

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday dubbed as "not right" the remarks of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the amended Waqf law will not be implemented in the state.

He noted that she had made a similar remark during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "But CAA was implemented in West Bengal," Meghwal told reporters here.

Responding to a question on violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the law minister said the statement of the chief minister that the legislation will not be implemented in West Bengal was "not right".

"She made a similar statement during CAA. But CAA was implemented in Bengal. It is a law enacted by Parliament which is implemented pan-India. If there is a difficulty during its implementation, suggestions can be made during framing of rules," he said.

Meghwal made the remarks at an event organised by the law ministry to pay floral tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

Three people were killed and several others injured in the violence that erupted in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas of Muslim-majority Murshidabad since Friday over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Hundreds of people also started to flee from those areas since violence erupted. Police arrested 150 people till Saturday night in connection with the violence.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in the violence-hit areas, and the internet has been suspended. BSF personnel have been deployed in strife-hit areas of Murshidabad.