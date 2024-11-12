Not right to blame only farmers for air pollution: Punjab Governor Kataria

Ludhiana, Nov 12 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday said it is not right to target only farmers for air pollution, asserting that their problems need to be understood in order to resolve them.

Kataria also underscored the need for ensuring crop residue management (CRM) machinery to farmers in sufficient numbers in order to curb stubble burning incidents.

He was addressing a gathering at the international conference on 'Transforming Agrifood Systems in the Face of Climate Changes and Energy Transitions' at the Punjab Agricultural University here.

During his address, Kataria said that it was not that pollution is spread by Punjab only as he was referring to the stubble burning incidents.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi after harvesting of the paddy crop in October and November.

"Delhiwale may be saying that Punjab is sending pollution. But pollution is not coming only from Punjab. Today, we have so many vehicles which cause air pollution and we have to think about it also," said Kataria.

"Only (because of) stubble burning, it is not right to blame farmers. It is their (farmers') compulsion as they have to sow the next crop," said the governor.

He pointed out that earlier, there was a gap between cultivation of two different crops. "Earlier, the (paddy) crop used to be sown in May and June but today it has been shifted to July and August. When the crop is ready for harvest and a farmer has to sow the next crop in 10 days, then where will he take it (straw)," he asked.

"The Centre and you (Punjab government) gave (CRM) machines but these are not in sufficient numbers," he said.

He stressed that more factories using stubble as fuel should come up in the state.

"Everyone is only trying to target farmers," he said.

"We have to understand their (farmers) problems and we need to sit and discuss so as to resolve them," he added.

The governor also asked the PAU scientists to bring a change in the cropping pattern. "I request the PAU scientists to change the cropping pattern to stop water exploitation and for increasing output." He said that until farmers are assured of better returns on alternative crops, they will not switch over from the paddy crop. "He (a farmer) also tries to assess his hard work and he also has to take care of his family." Kataria also emphasized the role of solar energy and proper waste management practices for industries to mitigate environmental impact while preserving economic stability. PTI CHS KVK KVK