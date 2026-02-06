'Not routine disruptions': Punjab BJP chief targets Cong over Parliament ruckus

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Friday brought up the 2022 incident when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover in the state during the Congress rule and targeted the grand old party saying those who once turned a PM's visit into a security nightmare now seek to paralyse Parliament.

"Concerns about the conduct of some Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha cannot be dismissed as routine disruption, especially in light of their own record," Jakhar said.

"Some of the very individuals who, in 2022, presided over and enabled circumstances that endangered the prime minister's security in Punjab are today members of the Lok Sabha, and also sit at the high table of the Congress, influencing party policy and strategy. History is not irrelevant when the same actors repeat the same patterns," he said.

Notably, the Congress government was in power in Punjab at that time and current Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Singh Channi was the chief minister of the state then.

Jakhar, in a post on X, further said, "Those who once turned a Prime Minister's visit into a security nightmare now seek to paralyse Parliament itself." "Preventing the PM from replying to the Motion of Thanks is not an insult to the person, it is a deliberate assault on the constitutional dignity of the prime minister's office. When arguments fail, institutions are sabotaged," he alleged.

On January 5, 2022, Prime Minister Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

On that day, the PM was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

When the PM's convoy reached near village Piareana on Ferozepur-Moga road, around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, some protesters blocked the road following which the PM's cavalcade was halted for almost 15-20 minutes.

The PM returned without dedicating developmental projects and addressing a rally.

The incident triggered a major political row with the BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue. PTI SUN KSS KSS