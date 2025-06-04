Not satisfied with work of corporation meant for welfare of sugarcane workers, says Pankaja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has expressed dissatisfaction over the work of the corporation established for the welfare workers involved in sugarcane cutting, saying it should function more efficiently.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Munde said she has already spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about it.

She was speaking before leaving for the memorial of her father late Gopinath Munde in Beed district to pay tributes to him on his death anniversary.

Ahead of the 2019 assembly polls, the Maharashtra government had set up the Loknete Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Workers Welfare Corporation to provide social security benefits like Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) among others to these labourers.

Pankaja, who is the state Environment Minister, said, "I am not satisfied with the work of the corporation for sugarcane workers. I have spoken to the CM about it and he has promised to initiate positive steps. I will discuss the issue with him once again." "I did whatever was possible for me. I fought for their wages and gave them a raise of 34 per cent, which is the highest till now. But in order to provide more facilities to these workers, the corporation has been set up. It should work more efficiently," she said.

Replying to a query whether she remembered her father during her "period of struggle" between 2019 and 2024 when she was not a public representative, she said, "Actually, I never considered that time as a period of struggle but saw it as an opportunity. I worked with big people at the national level." When asked about her contribution vis-a-vis the role played by her father in the formation of the Mahayuti alliance of (BJP, undivided Shiv Sena and RPI-A), she said the political situation has undergone a change.

"Now the party (BJP) has gone big. We have come to power (at the Centre) three times. We are also ruling the state. When we are in power, we have to play the role as per the party's decision. I carry out the duty as assigned by the party, but I don't interfere if I don't get a particular role." PTI AW NP