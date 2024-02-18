Not seeking 3rd term for political gains, but for benefit of India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the BJP cadre to work with renewed vigour and confidence for the next 100 days to reach out to new voters and win their confidence to ensure the party's return to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the BJP national convention here, Modi said the nation will now have to dream big and make big resolutions to make India a developed country by 2047.

"The next five years are going to be crucial. We have to take a big leap towards 'Viksit Bharat'. The first imperative is to ensure the return of the BJP to power in strong numbers," the prime minister said.

Dreams of crores of women, poor and youths are Modi's dream, he said.

"We rid the country of mega scams and terror attacks, and made efforts to improve living standards of the poor and the middle class," the prime minister said.

Modi said he was not seeking a third term to enjoy power, but to work for the nation. "If I had thought of my home, it would not have been possible to build homes for crores of people," he said.

He said 10 years of unblemished governance and pulling 25 crore people out of poverty were no ordinary feats.

"A senior leader once told me I had done enough as PM and CM, I should rest. But I am working for 'rashtraniti', not 'rajneeti'," he said.

The prime minister said he lives by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and takes inspiration from him.

"I am not someone who lives for his own happiness. I am advocating for a third term for the BJP not for political gains, but for the benefit of India. My efforts are dedicated to the people of India. The dreams of Indians are my commitments," Modi said.

He said he was the first prime minister to raise the issue of toilets and speak about dignity for women from the Red Fort.

The BJP is bringing together the power of youths, women, farmers and the youth in building a "Viksit Bharat", Modi said.

"We asked those who were not acknowledged by anyone, and not just that, we have also worshipped them," he said.

In the times to come, there will be plenty of opportunities for "our mothers, sisters and daughters", the prime minister said.

He said Mission Shakti will create a complete ecosystem for the protection and empowerment of women in the country and added that 15,000 women self help groups will get drones.

"Now, 'Drone Didi' will bring scientific temperament and modernity to farming. Now, three crore women in the country will be made 'Lakhpati Didis'," the prime minister said.

He also said that the BJP ended the five-century wait of people and constructed the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The religious flag has been hoisted in Pavagadh, Gujarat, after 500 years. After seven decades, we opened the Kartarpur Sahib Highway. After waiting for seven decades, the country has got freedom from Article 370," the prime minister said. PTI SKU PK KR SKU ANB ANB