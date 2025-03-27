Not the one to get disheartened by electoral reverses: Sharad Pawar

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said he was not the one to get disheartened by one electoral defeat and urged party workers to gear up for future elections.

Addressing the NCP-SP's Extended Working Committee meeting here, Pawar stressed strengthening the organisation and focusing on regions where it can bring about a change in the election-going states such as Bihar and Kerala.

He voiced concern over the state of the economy, particularly the farm sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pawar asked party leaders to work among the people with renewed vigour and prepare the organisation for future challenges.

The NCP-SP had its worst-ever performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections as it could win just 10 seats of the 86 it had contested as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition with the Shiv Sena-UBT and the Congress.

This was the first extended working committee meeting of the NCP-SP after the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Several leaders who spoke at the meeting alleged stifling the opposition's voice in the legislative bodies and the rising instances of hate speech in Maharashtra, and voiced concern over the challenges faced by the impending delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

Senior NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad alleged that the BJP was turning Maharashtra into a laboratory for communal politics, which he said was a matter of great concern. PTI SKU KSS KSS