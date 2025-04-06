Not threat to faith but Constitutional guarantee of administrative transparency: Naqvi on Waqf law

Rampur (UP): Former Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Sunday asserted the Waqf reform is not a threat to faith but is a constitutional guarantee of administrative transparency.

The senior BJP leader said the Waqf Amendment Act is aimed at correcting the confusion, contradictions and conflicts within the law.

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of the BJP's 45th Foundation Day here, Naqvi said the "communal cluster" and "congregation of conspirators" are trying to take people for a political ride in their "communal rampage".

The Waqf Act was an Act of Parliament and it is Parliament that has corrected it, he said.

Some people are terming a law related to land as the "words written in a heavenly book" because they do not want their communal anarchy to be brought within the Constitutional ambit, Naqvi said.

He asserted that Constitutional reforms cannot be held hostage by communal rifts.

"Waqf reform is neither a threat to faith nor a harm to Islam. This reform is a constitutional guarantee of administrative transparency and strengthening the current Waqf administration," Naqvi said.

Those who were struggling with "absence of arguments, lack of logic and famine of facts" during discussions on Waqf amendment in Parliament, are now engaged in hooliganism on the streets, the BJP leader alleged.

He said "history-sheeters" of communal and political attacks on each and every Constitutional reform are engaged in a conspiracy to disturb harmony in the society.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured all-embracing and omnipresent empowerment through various economic, social, educational and administrative reforms, Naqvi added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, Zila Panchayat chairman Khyali Ram Lodhi, former state minister Shiv Bahadur Saxena, BJP Rampur district president Harish Gangwar, MLA Akash Saxena were among those present at the event.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament last week after heated debates in both Houses.