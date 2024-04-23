Not to seek vote from ‘pro-Pakistani anti-nationals’, repeats Giriraj Singh following complaint

Begusarai (Bihar), Apr 23 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said he is stating “openly” that he will not seek votes from ‘pro-Pakistani anti-nationals’ from the people of Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency from where he is seeking re-election.

The senior BJP leader’s statement came two days after the CPI’s Bihar unit lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding an alleged hate speech by him.

The Union Minister had reportedly said that he wouldn't seek votes from "pro-Pakistani anti-nationals" and those who "have problem with nationalism" during campaigning in Begusarai on April 19.

When journalists sought Singh’s comment on the complaint, he said, "I am repeating it once again that I will not seek votes for myself from pro-Pakistani anti-nationals and those who have problems with nationalism during my campaign.” Asserting that he did not say anything wrong, the BJP leader said if the CPI needs the votes of those people, the party should announce it openly.

The CPI has fielded Awadhesh Rai from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held on May 13. PTI COR PKD NN