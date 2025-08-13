Not upset, says Gogawale as he skips cabinet meet, day after Tatkare told to hoist flag in Raigad

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale on Tuesday skipped a Maharashtra cabinet meeting, a day after the government issued orders that NCP minister Aditi Tatkare will hoist the national flag in Raigad district on August 15.

However, Gogawale clarified he was not upset with the government's decision and added he skipped the cabinet meeting as he was in New Delhi.

Gogawale and Takare are locked in a political battle as both want to be the guardian ministers of their native Raigad district.

Tatkare was made the guardian minister of Raigad earlier this year, but the decision was put on hold after opposition from Gogawale.

On Monday, the government stated that Tatkare will hoist the tricolour in the district on Independence Day.

"I am not upset over the government's decision which has been taken by seniors. I was in Delhi for a personal work due to which I could not attend the cabinet meeting," Gogawale told PTI.

The Sena minister said he was in Delhi during the day and returned to Mumbai on late Tuesday night. PTI PR RSY