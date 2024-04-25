Not upset, will work to ensure BJP's victory in all 10 LS seats in Haryana: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday refuted reports that he was upset over being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Hisar and asserted that he will put in his "best efforts" to ensure the party's victory in all 10 seats in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met Bishnoi and his family over breakfast in Delhi.

In a post in Hindi on X, Bishnoi said during the meeting, "There was a detailed positive discussion on many topics including the Lok Sabha elections".

हरियाणा के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नायब सैनी जी एवं संगठन महामंत्री श्री सुरेन्द्र पूनिया जी का आज दिल्ली आवास पर आगमन हुआ। लोकसभा चुनाव सहित कई विषयों पर उनके साथ विस्तृत सकारात्मक चर्चा हुई। pic.twitter.com/REKFio5h0R — Kuldeep Bishnoi (Modi Ka Parivar) (@bishnoikuldeep) April 25, 2024

Bishnoi on Monday dubbed some reports circulating on social media that he may join the Congress as "misleading and baseless". Bishnoi is the younger son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal.

The BJP had last month announced Ranjit Singh Chautala, an Independent MLA who joined the party recently, as its candidate from Hisar.

Speaking to reporters at his Delhi residence after he met the chief minister, Bishnoi said, "The media keeps writing that Kuldeep and Bhavya (his MLA son) are upset. Did you ever feel I am upset? We are dedicated workers of the BJP." "You could have said that Kuldeep Bishnoi did not turn up when the nomination was being filed (by Ranjit Chautala in Hisar). However, the nomination process is yet to start in Haryana.

"We are not upset. We are fully with our party. Be it Hisar or any other Lok Sabha seat in Haryana, we will put in our best efforts to ensure victory of BJP candidates on all the ten seats," he said.

Asked about some Congress leaders claiming that Bishnoi was upset, he said, "Why do you take seriously what the Congress people are saying? The Congress is finished, they have no future." Prime Minister Narendra Modi must retain power at the Centre so that the country continues to move on the path of progress, he asserted.

"Wherever party orders, we will remain present. There is a party rally in Adampur on April 29 where Bhavya and I will be present," said Bishnoi amid reports that the Bishnois had so far stayed away from Ranjit Chautala's campaigning.

Ranjit Chautala will win with a big margin from Hisar, Bishnoi said.

Bhavya Bishnoi is the BJP MLA from the Adampur Assembly segment which is part of Hisar parliamentary constituency.

Brijendra Singh is the MP from Hisar in the outgoing Lok Sabha. He recently left the BJP and joined the Congress.

Talking to reporters after the meeting over breakfast, Saini said Kuldeep Bishnoi joining the BJP has strengthened the party.

Bishnoi had joined the BJP nearly two years ago. His wife Renuka, a former MLA, and son Bhavya had also switched from the Congress to the BJP.

I had come to meet him over breakfast. We will win all the 10 seats and Haryana will play an important role in making Modi the prime minister once again. In this, Kuldeep Bishnoi will also play a big role, the CM said.

Reacting to the Congress not yet declaring its candidates for the nine Lok Sabha seats, Bishnoi said, "There are no takers for Congress tickets. Their leaders know they are going to lose".

When asked about his supporters expressing anger after the BJP did not field him from Hisar, Bishnoi said, "They have feelings... if a leader does not get a ticket, it is human nature that he will be disappointed. But that does not turn into opposition." Through the media, I appeal to all the workers that now is the time when we have to work hard and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi. We have to ensure that the BJP retains power at the Centre, said Bishnoi.